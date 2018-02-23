In celebration of the upcoming Baby Show Series (kicking off with the New York Baby Show in May), we’re excited to introduce a giveaway you won’t want to miss. Here are the must-have baby products that can be yours if you enter today! Combined retail value of baby items is worth over $2,700.

Deadline to enter is May 20th at 11:59pm. See official rules.

The New York Baby Show is the nation’s largest show for expectant and new families and is a wonderful family-friendly mega-event featuring everything to do with maternity, baby, and toddler—from top products, to trusted parenting experts, to lots of family fun and support. Tickets to the New York Baby Show are regularly priced at $30 per family, and $20 per individual.

4moms®breeze® GO Playard

Designed for today’s active families who bring their baby on everyday adventures. Opens/closes with one simple step: one push open, one pull close.

b.box Feeding Gift Package

Australia based b.box designs and manufactures fun and functional everyday baby essentials with a difference, including this awesome feeding gift package.

DaVinci Autum 4-in-1 Convertible Crib

Combines refined molding details with a timeless design. This crib grows with baby, converting from toddler bed, daybed, to full-size bed.

Dekor Diaper Pail

No bending, No Twisting, No Squishing – Just step, drop, and you are done. It’s the easiest diaper disposal system to use.

Ergobaby

The Omni 360 grows with you from week 1 to 36 months and has all the carry positions. The crossable shoulder straps give a personalized fit so you can have it all.

Evenflo® Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump

This must-have, dependable pump features a closed system and independent controls to allow for more milk and multiple flange sizes. It also includes FREE online breastfeeding education.

Maxi-Cosi® Magellan™ 5-in-1 car seat

Is the only premium convertible car seat that fits your child from birth to 10 years old. Designed to be the only car seat you’ll ever need for children weighing 5 to 120 pounds.”

Petunia Pickle Bottom Boxy Backpack Diaper Bag

This top-seller includes a clever built-in changing station, organizational pockets, and multiple carrying options. Available in a variety of prints, colors, and fabrics.

Stokke Tripp Trapp® high chair

The iconic Tripp Trapp® chair is designed to grow with your child, providing a comfortable seat at any age. It fits right up to your dining table.

Summer Infant Baby Pixel 5.0 Inch Touchscreen Color Video Monitor

Provide peace of mind by helping parents see and hear their babies day or night, and alerts them of any movement. Includes a 5-inch color LCD touchscreen, voice activated screen wake-up capability, talk-back feature and temperature display.

Swaddle UP™ Original by Love To Dream™ The only zip-up swaddle available that allows your baby to sleep in the natural arms UP position so they can self-soothe.

Thule Sapling Elite

A safe, comfortable child carrier backpack with quick adjustment to fit both parents, viewing mirror, removable backpack, and roomy hipbelt pockets.

Tranquilo Soothing Mat

A portable vibrating mat that soothes baby in the crib, stroller, tummy time, and on the go! The mat helps baby transition from a mother’s womb to the world during the “fourth trimester” after birth.

UPPAbaby MINU Stroller

A compact, lightweight stroller weighing under 15 lbs. Suitable from birth up to 50 lbs, it has an easy one-handed fold, roomy basket and a seat that reclines for naptime.

